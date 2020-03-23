Task Force, Police, Enforce Large Gathering Ban In Abeokuta

Police and Ogun State government task force have begun enforcing of the ban on gathering of more than 50 people at the same place, to contain covid-19

The government task force visited several churches in Abeokuta, dispersing some of the worshipers in some of them that had more than 50 people

Churches where worshipers were dispersed by the task force in Abeokuta, included living faith church (Winners Chapel) on quarry road and Saint Annes Catholic Church, Ibara

No arrest was made by the task force

Also, the police say their enforcement patrol dispersed some of the worshipers at a church while enforcing the ban

Most of the major churches in Ogun state, including the redeemed Christian church OIF God, mountain of fire and miracles, all located on Lagos-Ibadan expressway and their parishes complied with the directive

But a full service took place at the headquarters of the living faith bible church at Cannan Land in Ota

Also, some of the churches in Abeokuta, such as the victory life bible church, and cathedral church of peters, Ake, complied with the ban, while several others including the Owu Baptist church, Ita Eko, and Celestial Church of Christ, Ibara, did not open for service

Meanwhile, the state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi warns that police will arrest any group or persons caught violating the ban on gathering of people more than fifty at the same place

Such gathering, according to him, are banned at worship centres, restaurants, cinemas and sporting arena to curtail the spread of the virus in the state

Oyeyemi says that police tactical squad, divisional police officers and area commanders had been mandated to enforce the ban

He adds that the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate release of suspects being held in police cells across the state on minor offences to decongest cells and contain covid-19 virus

Police ask residents to call their control room on 080-817-704-16 or 0808-1770-419 to report violation of the ban.

