Taraba Gov Explains Why He Stays In Abuja

Home Taraba Gov Explains Why He Stays In Abuja

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Governor Daruis Ishaku of Taraba State has explained why he has been absent from the state for the past two months

The governor says he has been in Abuja for the past months for the proper treatment of domestic accident

Opposition parties have been demanding his impeachment for allegedly abandoning the state for the past months

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Bala Dan Abu, is silent on the nature of the domestic accident

But says that his two months absence from the state has not disrupted governance in the state

The governor dismisses calls for his impeachment, saying he has not committed impeachable offence as he had followed due process in remaining in Abuja

 

READ ALSO]FG Insists On Regulating The Social Media

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account