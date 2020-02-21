Taraba Gov Explains Why He Stays In Abuja

Governor Daruis Ishaku of Taraba State has explained why he has been absent from the state for the past two months
The governor says he has been in Abuja for the past months for the proper treatment of domestic accident
Opposition parties have been demanding his impeachment for allegedly abandoning the state for the past months
The governor in a statement by his media aide, Bala Dan Abu, is silent on the nature of the domestic accident
But says that his two months absence from the state has not disrupted governance in the state
The governor dismisses calls for his impeachment, saying he has not committed impeachable offence as he had followed due process in remaining in Abuja