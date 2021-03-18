Tanzania President Dies Amidst Covid 19 Infection Rumours

Tanzania’s president John Magufuli has died aged 61, according to the country’s vice-president, Samia Suluhu Hassan

He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar Es Salaam, said in an address on state television.

But opposition leader Tundu Lissu told the BBC that his sources had told him Magufuli was being treated in hospital for coronavirus in Kenya.

The vice president had said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at Half Mast.

According to Tanzania’s constitution, Ms Hassan will be sworn in as the new president and should serve the remainder of Magufuli’s five-year team which he began last year.

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.

Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent coronavirus sceptics, and called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.on Monday, police said they had arrested four people on suspicion of spreading rumours on social media that the president was ill.

