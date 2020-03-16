Tambuwal Warns Against Politicization Of Religion And Traditional Institutions

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has cautioned against playing of politics with traditional institutions, religious faiths and security

Religion, traditional institutions and security are beyond politics and should not be toyed with

The governor says such a caution is necessary now that it appears that some forces and enemies are working against the progress of Nigeria

Tambuwal made the call while receiving the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi at the government house, Sokoto

The Ooni of Ife was accompanied on the visit by the sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, the emirs of Gomber, Keffi and Lere

The governor explains that politicians as leaders at times take certain issues for granted and in the process take decisions that may jeopardise the collective co-existence of the country

Tambuwal, however, says Nigerians must ensure that nothing rocks the boat of national unity.

