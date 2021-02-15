Suspected Cultist Held For Robbery

A robbery suspect who had been terrorizing Obada Okoaxis of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, is now in police net

Police says the suspect, Ibrahim Fatai, alias Emir, is a top member of Aiyeconfraternitywho allegedly vandalized the Obada Okopolice divisional headquarters during the October 2020 violent End-SARS protests

The suspect is also linked to several cult related activities in the area

He was arrested last February 10, after allegedly robbing one Tijani Sadiqof six bags of rice and N120,000 cash

Spokesman of the state police command, AbimbolaOyeyemi, says the suspect committed the crime at Araromistreet, during which he inflicted grievous injury on his victim

The suspect who was arrested by police officers from the Obada Okopolice divisional headquarters after his victim reported him at the station The state police commissioner, Edwards Ajogunhas ordered police to track other members of his gang to end their criminal activities in the axis

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Court Jails Two Cultists Five Years Each

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter