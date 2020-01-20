Supreme Court Upholds Ganduje As Kano Governor

Supreme Court has upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the Kano state march 9 2019 governorship poll.

The election of Ganduje who was the APC candidate in the poll was upheld in an unanimous judgement by a seven member panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Tanko Mohammed.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who read the judgement dismisses the appeal of Abba Yusuf, the PDP candidate who challenged the election of Ganduje

The apex court rules that the application of the PDP candidate lacks merit.

READ ALSO]Abiodun Says Land Is Ogun’s Crude Oil

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter