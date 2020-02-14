Supreme Court Sacks Governor-Elect

Confusion has gripped Bayelsa state as the Supreme Court sacks its governor-elect, David Lyon of the APC, hours to his inauguration in Yenagoa.

The news of the verdict filtered into Yenagoa as the governor-elect and his deputy were undergoing rehearsal at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, for the inauguration at the venue.

Hours later, the Supreme Court cancelled the election of governor-elect, David Lyon, and declares the next candidate with the highest number of votes and the required spread be declared the winner.

The PDP candidate is the next candidate with the highest number of votes in the November 16 governorship poll.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo who reads the lead judgement of the apex court panel of justices, orders the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return it issued to the APC candidate.

Justice Ekwo in the ruling disqualified the governor-elect running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as a candidate in the poll.

The disqualification of the deputy governor-elect, according to the Supreme Court cancels the election of governor-elect Lyon in the poll.

Meanwhile, the APC says no candidate will be sworn in as Bayelsa state governor on Friday, following the Supreme Court’s sack of governor-elect David Lyon.

The party national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, addressing a news conference in Abuja, explains that no candidate, except the sacked governor-elect had the constitutional spread in the November 16 governorship poll.

Oshiomhole says that the APC lawyers are studying the judgement, preparatory to taking legal action.

