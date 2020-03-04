Supreme Court Rejects PDP Request To Reverse Judgement On Ihedioa

The Supreme Court has dismissed PDP’s application asking it to reverse its last January 14 judgement sacking Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

In the January 14 judgement, the court declared APC’S candidate, senator hope Uzondima as the winner of the state governorship poll.

The apex court’s seven member panel headed by the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, in its ruling on PDP’s appeal against the January 14 judgement, says the application lacks merit.

One of the seven justices on the panel, Justice Chimeze Nweke, gives a dissenting judgement.

Justice Olukayode Ariwo-Ola reading the lead judgement rules that the judgement of the Supreme Court is finality in the judicial process.

According to Justice Ariwo-Ola, Supreme Court cannot reverse or review its judgement, because there is no provision for such in the constitution.

The apex court rules that no cost will be awarded against the applicants or their counsels.

