Sultan Warns Nigeria On Verge Of War, Calls For Dialogue

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria is again on the verge of another civil war

He asks Nigerian elites to reflect deep and learn from the history of other nations

The sultan issuing the warning in a virtual lecture ‘wither Nigeria’, organized by the Obafemi Awolowo foundation, urges Nigerians to beware of the consequences of a civil war

According to the sultan, war is a harbinger of deaths and destruction of lives and properties, while blaming government for the tensions in the country due to inaction

The top traditional ruler says it is time for Nigerians to dialogue to avoid plunging the country into another war Nigerian leaders, according to him, should sit around a table to work out peace

