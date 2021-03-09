Sultan Warns Nigeria On Verge Of War, Calls For Dialogue

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria is again on the verge of another civil war
He asks Nigerian elites to reflect deep and learn from the history of other nations
The sultan issuing the warning in a virtual lecture ‘wither Nigeria’, organized by the Obafemi Awolowo foundation, urges Nigerians to beware of the consequences of a civil war
According to the sultan, war is a harbinger of deaths and destruction of lives and properties, while blaming government for the tensions in the country due to inaction
The top traditional ruler says it is time for Nigerians to dialogue to avoid plunging the country into another war Nigerian leaders, according to him, should sit around a table to work out peace
