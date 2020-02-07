Sultan Says North’s Orphaned Children Pose Security Threat

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar has expressed concern over the continued neglect of over 50,000 children, whose parents were killed in the Boko Haram insurgency in the north region

The sultan, who is the chairman of the northern traditional rulers council, warns that the orphaned children, if they are not taken care of, will turn out to be worse than boko haram elements

Speaking in Kaduna at the northern security summit, the sultan again blames the elites for several challenges facing the north, and said only them could find solution to the problems

He also indicts the northern state governors for failing to implement all recommendations of the several committees and panels set up in the past to effectively address the problems facing the region.

