Sultan Defends Almajiri, Says They Are Not Criminals

Sultan Defends Almajiri, Says They Are Not Criminals

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has asked Muslim scholars in the North to come up with a strategy to tackle the Almajiri phenomenon in the country.

The Sultan made the call in Minna at the fiftieth anniversary of the Islamic education trust.

The traditional ruler, represented by the emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, disagreed with belief in some quarters that Almajiris are criminals or trouble makers.

Almajiri in the North, according to the Sultan, are victims of circumstances, lacking parental love because of their neglect.

Several governors in the North have alerted on the dangers posed by the growing population of the Almajiri to the national security, especially in the North.

 

