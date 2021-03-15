Sultan Declares Monday First Day Of Shabban

The sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has declared today as the first day of Shaaban

The sultan in a statement by the sultanate council advisory committee on religious affairs on Sunday night, says there is no report confirming the sighting of the new moon last Saturday

The top traditional ruler says following this, he declared today as the eight month of Islamic calendar, which comes before the compulsory fasting month of Ramadan

