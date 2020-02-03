Suicide Bomber Caught In Kaduna Church

Home Suicide Bomber Caught In Kaduna Church

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Hundreds of worshipers have escaped death at a Kaduna parish of living faith church, following the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber in the church.

The suspect, identified by the police as Nathaniel Samuel, was caught with improvised explosive device, after beating the tight security check at the entrance into the church.

Spokesman of the state police command, Yakubu Sabo says the explosive device was found with him in the church after his bag was searched.

The church security officer, Ekpeyong Edet, says he was watching the close circuit television sets installed in the church when he saw the suspect clutching a bag seated in the church

Edet explains that the suspect was immediately searched, and handed over to the police.

 

READ ALSO]Community Police: Police Await Further Directives

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account