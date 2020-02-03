Suicide Bomber Caught In Kaduna Church

Hundreds of worshipers have escaped death at a Kaduna parish of living faith church, following the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber in the church.

The suspect, identified by the police as Nathaniel Samuel, was caught with improvised explosive device, after beating the tight security check at the entrance into the church.

Spokesman of the state police command, Yakubu Sabo says the explosive device was found with him in the church after his bag was searched.

The church security officer, Ekpeyong Edet, says he was watching the close circuit television sets installed in the church when he saw the suspect clutching a bag seated in the church

Edet explains that the suspect was immediately searched, and handed over to the police.

