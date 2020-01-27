Suicide Bomber Attack Mosque In Borno

Suicide Bomber Attack Mosque In Borno

Suicide Bomber Attack Mosque In Borno

A suicide bomber has attacked a mosque during prayers at Gwoza in Borno State.

Four persons were feared dead and several other worshipers injured in the attack.

The attack occurred during the early morning prayers on Sunday.

The suicide bomber, according to sources ran into a group of worshipers during the prayers and detonated the improvised explosive device strapped to his body.

The explosion from the device shook the mosque and caused panic in the town.

 

