Sudan’s Former Vice President Held Over Bread Protests

Sudan’s former vice president, Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman, has been arrested for fomenting weeks of protests against rising food prices.

Other senior members of Bashir’s administration have also been detained.

Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman served as one of Sudan’s vice-presidents between 2013 and 2018

About 300 people were arrested earlier this week during protests across Sudan. States of emergency were declared in four provinces.

There have been months of Bread, Fuel and Power shortages as a fragile power-sharing government, which is leading a three-year transition to civilian rule, struggles to manage the economy.

It is hoping the country’s removal in December from the US list of state sponsors of terrorwill be a lifeline for the economy.

