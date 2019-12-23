Sudan Probes War Crimes In Darfur Region

Sudan has launched an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region under former President Omar Al-Bashir

The state prosecutor Tagelsir Al-heber says that a trial could take place outside the country

Mr Heber said the Darfur investigation was focusing on “cases against former regime leaders”. He did not give names, but said no-one would be excluded from the investigation.

Fighting broke out in Darfur when black clansmen took up arms after accusing Bashir’s Arab-dominated government of marginalising the region.

The army fought back, joined by paramilitary forces including the infamous Janjaweed, who were accused of riding their camels and horses into villages, killing the men, raping the women and stealing whatever they could find.

READ ALSO]Turkey Threatens To Block New Wave Of Refugees

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter