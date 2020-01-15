Sudan Army Crushes Rebellion From Its Elite Troops

Sudan Army Crushes Rebellion From Its Elite Troops

Sudan’s army has quelled a rebellion from former elite troops loyal to the ousted leader Omar Al-Bashir.

Shooting broke out on Tuesday in the capital Khartoum and the city’s airport was briefly closed amid the clashes.

The violence was sparked by a row over severance pay, the government said. The rebellious troops belong to an intelligence agency that is being disbanded.

Two soldiers were killed and four were injured in the unrest.

A senior member of the ruling sovereign council, Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, accused former intelligence Chief Salah gosh of orchestrating the rebellion.

Meanwhile, Sudan says it has reopened Khartoum International Airport following the closure of its airspace during clashes on Tuesday.

 

