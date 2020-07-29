Students on NDDC Scholarships Stranded In UK

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, NEWS, 0

Federal government has expressed concern over the plight of some of Nigerian students on scholarships in the UK.

Mostly affected, according to the chairman of Nigerians in diaspora commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, were students being sponsored by Niger delta development commission (NDDC).

She asks NDDC to immediately remit the tuition, allowances of the affected students.

Abike Dabiri warns that affected students have almost turned beggars in the UK, and asks Niger delta affairs ministry and NDDC to immediately come to their aids.

She explains that the deadline for the payment of their fees is almost expired and may be expelled as this may affect their continued stay in the UK.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account