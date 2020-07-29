Students on NDDC Scholarships Stranded In UK

Federal government has expressed concern over the plight of some of Nigerian students on scholarships in the UK.

Mostly affected, according to the chairman of Nigerians in diaspora commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, were students being sponsored by Niger delta development commission (NDDC).

She asks NDDC to immediately remit the tuition, allowances of the affected students.

Abike Dabiri warns that affected students have almost turned beggars in the UK, and asks Niger delta affairs ministry and NDDC to immediately come to their aids.

She explains that the deadline for the payment of their fees is almost expired and may be expelled as this may affect their continued stay in the UK.

