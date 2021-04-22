Strike: Ogun Public Hospitals Remain Shut

Public hospitals in Ogun State remain shut for the eighth day, as doctors, nurses and the state government failed to agree on deals for ending the more than a week strike

Head of the State Civil Service, Alhaja Selimot Olapeju, on Wednesday met with leaders of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and National Association of Nurses and Midwives in a fresh move to end the strike which has paralysed services in the state’s and federal hospitals in the state

The meeting which was then third since the strike started, was inconclusive to end the strike embarked upon by doctors and nurses to protest the kidnap of their colleagues by gunmen

The labour leaders are expected to brief the congress of their separate unions on the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting to decide wether to suspend the eighth day strike or continue

During the last monday’s meeting which was deadlocked, the unions demanded the posting of trained security operatives to all the public hospitals across the state to provide security for health workers

Top state government officials privy to the Monday’s meeting, told Rockcity FM that the state government said it had already deployed Amotekun corps and a helicopter, as well other security agencies to protect lives and properties across the state

The meeting was deadlocked as NMA and NANM leaders said they were not satisfied with the position of the state government on their security.

