Strike: FG, ASUU Reach Tentative Deal On IPPIS Controversy

Federal government and academic staff union of universities (ASUU) have reached a tentative deal on the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS)

Federal government agrees to incorporate the proposed university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS) into the IPPIS

But the federal government says it will incorporate UTAS into IPPIS on condition which was not made public, at the end of four hours meeting of labour and employment minister, Senator Chris Ngige with ASUU leaders on Thursday in Abuja

Ngige, addressing newsmen after the end of the meeting, says the meeting will reconvene on Monday, next week

On his own, ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi says that a meeting of the union’s national executive council will meet, to review the conditions given by Ngige to incorporate UTAS into IPPIS

A two week warning strike called by ASUU which is entering the fifth day will continue, until there is a new deal after the next Monday meeting

So far, the strike had been observed by most of the lecturers, mostly in federal universities, while lecturers belonging to a rival union, particularly at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, are not joining the strike

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the strong opposition of the academic staff union of universities (ASUU), to the integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS).

Buhari says the opposition by ASUU which prevents its members from enrolling in the IPPIS is needless.

The president, speaking at the convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, explains that the agenda of IPPIS is not to interfere with the autonomy of the federal universities, or to absorb universities staff into the federal civil service..

