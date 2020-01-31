State Of The Nation: CAN Orders Prayers/Fasting

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has ordered Christians nationwide to observe a three days of fasting and prayers.

CAN president, Reverend Samson Ayorinde, in a statement, says the spiritual exercise will hold between January 31 and February 2.

He directed all local churches to participate in the programme.

The can president asks churches to meet in the evening of each of the three days and offer seventeen prayer points.

The prayer points cover the economy, security, freedom, deliverance and governance.

READ ALSO]FG Picks Ogun As Agric Scheme’s Pioneering State

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter