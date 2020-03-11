Stakeholders Oppose Bill On Ogun Oba Burial Rites-Rockcity Opinion Poll

Several stakeholders in Ogun State Have opposed a bill being considered by Ogun State house of assembly to empower traditional rulers to determine their mode of installation and burial.

The bill tagged ‘Ogun State traditional rulers (installation and burial rites) bill 2020 passed through the second reading on Tuesday last week in the assembly.

Rockcity Fm in its opinion poll programme: ‘Quick Takes’ asks people from all walks of life if they support the passage of the bill.

Sixty one per cent of the respondents opposed the passage of the bill, while thirty nine percent okayed it.

The bill is sponsored by Honorable Akeem Balogun, who wants the traditional methods of installing and burial of traditional rulers abandoned.

Most members of the assembly, including the speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, strongly backed the bill when it came up during the plenary.

