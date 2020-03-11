Stakeholders Oppose Bill On Ogun Oba Burial Rites-Rockcity Opinion Poll

Home Stakeholders Oppose Bill On Ogun Oba Burial Rites-Rockcity Opinion Poll

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Several stakeholders in Ogun State Have opposed a bill being considered by Ogun State house of assembly to empower traditional rulers to determine their mode of installation and burial.

The bill tagged ‘Ogun State traditional rulers (installation and burial rites) bill 2020 passed through the second reading on Tuesday last week in the assembly.

Rockcity Fm in its opinion poll programme: ‘Quick Takes’ asks people from all walks of life if they support the passage of the bill.

Sixty one per cent of the respondents opposed the passage of the bill, while thirty nine percent okayed it.

The bill is sponsored by Honorable Akeem Balogun, who wants the traditional methods of installing and burial of traditional rulers abandoned.

Most members of the assembly, including the speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, strongly backed the bill when it came up during the plenary.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Traditionalists Oppose Bill On Obas Installation And Burial Rites

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account