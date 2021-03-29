Speakers Back State Police

The conference of speakers of legislative assemblies has asked federal government to allow state governments to fully implement the community policing

The conference also urges federal government to encourage states to establish the state police force to cope with the security challenges facing the country

The speakers making the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, say that state police force will reduce the spate of insecurity

Chairman of the conference, Abubakar Suleiman who reads the communiqué, says they are worried over the exposure of people in the country to insecurity

The conference asks federal government to do more to secure lives and properties in the country

