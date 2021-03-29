Speakers Back State Police

The conference of speakers of legislative assemblies has asked federal government to allow state governments to fully implement the community policing
The conference also urges federal government to encourage states to establish the state police force to cope with the security challenges facing the country
The speakers making the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, say that state police force will reduce the spate of insecurity
Chairman of the conference, Abubakar Suleiman who reads the communiqué, says they are worried over the exposure of people in the country to insecurity
The conference asks federal government to do more to secure lives and properties in the country
