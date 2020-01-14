Soyinka Warns Nigerians Against Another Civil War

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has cautioned those beating the war drums not to destroy Nigeria.

Soyinka warns that Nigeria cannot afford to lose another 2.5 million lives to a civil war, 50 years after the bloody Nigerian civil war

The famed playwright speaking during a lecture at the fiftieth Nigeria civil war. conference in Lagos, warns that no nation survives two civil wars.

Soyinka says he is worried that people tend to forget lessons too soon, and pursue the same path leading to the same consequence

Good governance, according to Soyinka is a major key in preventing another civil war in Nigeria.

 

