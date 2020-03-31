Soyinka Faults Buhari Over Lockdown

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Has Faulted The Total Lockdown Of Ogun And Lagos States As Well As Abuja To Check The Growing Spread Of Covid-19.

Soyinka, In A Statement, Says The Shutdown Announced By President Buhari Is Unconstitutional.

Buhari, According To Him, Lacks The Constitutional Powers To Shut Down A State On His Own When The Country Is Not Facing A War Or An Emergency.

The Nobel Laureate Asked Constitutional Lawyers And Lawmakers To Intervene On The Issue.

