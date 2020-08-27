South West Rejects Collapsing Amotekun into Community Policing

S/West Govs, FG Reach A Deal On Amotekun

Chairman of south-west Governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the region’s security outfit, Amotekun, will not be collapsed into the federal government community policing system.

Akerdolu also says the Amotekun will not take orders from force headquarters because it is backed by laws enacted by houses of assembly in the region for its operations.

According to the governor, while speaking on a television programme on Thursday, the states governments will not pay the salaries of community police personnel because they belong to the federal government.

Akeredolu was responding to the position of a deputy inspector general of police (research and planning), Adeleye Oyebade, who said that all local security outfits, including Amotekun, will operate under the community policing system.

Oyebade, also speaking on a television programme on Tuesday, explained that state governments would foot the bills of salaries and upkeep of the community police officers who, according to him, are part-time police officers.

