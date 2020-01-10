South West’s Six States Have Kicked Off Their Joint Security Outfit, Code named ‘Amotekun’, For The Effective Policing Of The Region.

Three of the region’s six governors, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Babjide Sanwo Olu of Lagos were absent from the historic ceremony held in Ibadan.

But the three absenting governors sent their deputies to represent them.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu explains that the three governors stayed away because of the bad weather in the early hours of Thursday, adding that those of them at the ceremony arrived Ibadan since Wednesday.

Also absent from the event were the inspector general of police, and other top police officers, as well as army officers.

Governor Kayode Fayemi allays fears in certain quarters that the security outfit is a regional police, assuring that it is largely a communal security initiative, and will not undermine Nigeria’s integrity and sovereignty.

The security outfit, whose operational base is at Gbongan on the Ibadan-Ife road, took off with 120 patrol vehicles from the six state governments.

The personnel were drawn from local hunters and Odu’a People Congress (OPC).

