Chairman of the south west Governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the joint security outfit ‘operation Amotekun’ has come to stay.

Akeredolu says the south west governors have resolved not to yield to pressures from any quarters to back out of ‘operation Amotekun’.

The governor revisits the issue in Akure, while addressing members of the Yoruba World congress at a solidarity rally for the ‘operation Amotekun’.

Akeredolu represented by his chief of staff Chief Gbenga Ale, dismisses claim that ‘operation Amotekun’ is a regional or an ethnic militia.

Meanwhile, security operatives had stopped solidary rally in support of ‘operation Amotekun’ in Lagos.

Security operatives blockaded the venue of the rally at the Gani Fawehinmi freedom park, Ojota as early as seven am.

But the solidarity rally was allowed in Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osun States.

Members of various Yoruba interest groups who participated in the solidarity rally were accompanied by policemen to prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

