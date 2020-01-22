South West Govs Insists On ‘Amotekun’

Home South West Govs Insists On ‘Amotekun’

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

South West Govs Insists On ‘Amotekun’

Chairman of the south west Governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the joint security outfit ‘operation Amotekun’ has come to stay.

Akeredolu says the south west governors have resolved not to yield to pressures from any quarters to back out of ‘operation Amotekun’.

The governor revisits the issue in Akure, while addressing members of the Yoruba World congress at a solidarity rally for the ‘operation Amotekun’.

Akeredolu represented by his chief of staff Chief Gbenga Ale, dismisses claim that ‘operation Amotekun’ is a regional or an ethnic militia.

Meanwhile, security operatives had stopped solidary rally in support of ‘operation Amotekun’ in Lagos.

Security operatives blockaded the venue of the rally at the Gani Fawehinmi freedom park, Ojota as early as seven am.

But the solidarity rally was allowed in Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osun States.

Members of various Yoruba interest groups who participated in the solidarity rally were accompanied by policemen to prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

 

READ ALSO]EFCC To Repatriate Suspected Treasury Looters

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account