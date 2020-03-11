South Africa Sends Plane To Evacuate Citizens From China

Home South Africa Sends Plane To Evacuate Citizens From China

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A plane has left South Africa headed to China’s coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan to repatriate more than 120 citizens stranded there since the outbreak began in January.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the dozens of military staff and health officials boarding the flight at Johannesburg’s main airport, to go with speed, with god and bring them back home,”.

The plane which is due to stop over in the Philippines first to refuel, before heading to china, will leave china on Friday and land in South Africa later that day.

The mission will cost almost $1.6m, according to a letter President Cyril ramaphosa wrote to parliament.

A total of 122 South Africans are to be repatriated, authorities say. That’s fewer than the 180 people who originally said they wanted to be brought back.

South Africa currently has seven confirmed cases of the virus.

 

READ ALSO]Osun Prescribes Death Penalty For Kidnappers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account