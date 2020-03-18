South Africa Records 23 New Cases Of Codvit-19 Within 24 Hours

South Africa has recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus in one day, the highest increase of any 24-hour period since the country confirmed its first case.
The country now has 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus – the highest in sub-Saharan Africa:
Health minister Zweli Mkhize also confirmed all 100 South Africans who were repatriated from Wuhan in China have been tested and declared virus-free.
The group will however remain in quarantine at a hotel in Limpopo province.
South Africa confirmed its first case on 5 march, a man who arrived from Italy with his wife who later tested positive as well on 8 march.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a national disaster and announced a ban on travel from the Countries worst hit by the virus.
