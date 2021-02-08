South Africa Halts Oxford Vaccine Over New Covid 19 Strain

South Africa has put its roll-out of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine on hold after a study showed “disappointing” results against its new Covid variant.

Scientists say the strain accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.

The study, involving around 2,000 people, found the vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases of covid-19.

Speaking at an online news conference on Sunday, South African Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said his government would wait for further advice on how best to proceed with the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine in light of the findings.

In the meantime, he said, the government will offer vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks.

