South Africa Erects Fence On Border With Zimbabwe Over Covid-19

South Africa will build a fence along its border with Zimbabwe within a month, to prevent people infected with coronavirus and undocumented migrants from entering its territory

Public works Minister Patricia De Lille says the construction would be part of the emergency measures that the government had decided to take after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the virus a national disaster on Sunday.

Ms de Lille explains that Mr Ramaphosa has ordered the closure of most border crossings, but the measure would not be “effective if the fences at the border are not secure, which in many places, they are not”,.

A 5 feet 11inches high fence, stretching for 20 kilometres, would be built on either side of the Beit bridge border, the main crossing between the two nations

The number of people diagnosed in south Africa with the virus has risen to 150 since it was detected about two weeks ago in a south African who had visited Italy.

 

 

