SON Renews Campaign Against Substandard Cylinders From Market

Standard organisation of Nigeria (SON) has renewed its campaign to keep substandard liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and other products out of Nigerian market.

SON director general, Osita Aboloma announced this during a visit to the scene of gas explosion at Sabo Tasha, Kaduna State, in which six people died.

The SON DG said the management was saddened by news of the gas explosion, adding that the organisation commiserated with families of the victims as well as the people and government of Kaduna State.

