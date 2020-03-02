Sokoto Considers Indonesia’s Almajiri System

Sokoto State government is considering adopting the Indonesia type of Islamic education to rid the state of Almajiri system.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal explains that the Indonesia pandok system incorporates mosques, western education and major stakeholders in Almajiri type of Islamic education.

Tambuwal spoke on the Almajiri system while receiving the Indonesia’s ambasador to Nigeria at government house in Sokoto.

The governor says he is not in a hurry to ban the Almajiri system in the state without an alternative in place.

He promises to consult the sultan of Sokoto and some major stakeholders on the Indonesia education system before scrapping the Almajiri system in place in Sokoto.

governors in the north have indicated readiness to end the Almajiri system which is prevalent in the north west and north east regions, and incorporate it into the education system.

 

