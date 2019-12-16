Six Killed In Tricycle/Truck Accident In Ijebu Mushin

Ijebu Mushin in Ijebu axis has been thrown into mourning, after six persons were feared dead in a ghastly auto crash in the town

The accident, involving a tricycle and a truck, occurred on Sunday, opposite Saint Anthony Grammar School in the town

Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps trace in a situation report, says the accident took place, when the tricycle wrongfully overtook another tricycle and ran into the truck

All the six occupants of the tricycle were feared dead, and had been taken to a private mortuary in the town

A mob later descended on the driver of the truck, after setting the truck ablaze

Timely intervention by policemen from the Itamogun Police Station saved the truck driver from being lynched

