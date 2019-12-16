Six Killed In Tricycle/Truck Accident In Ijebu Mushin

Home Six Killed In Tricycle/Truck Accident In Ijebu Mushin

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ijebu Mushin in Ijebu axis has been thrown into mourning, after six persons were feared dead in a ghastly auto crash in the town

The accident, involving a tricycle and a truck, occurred on Sunday, opposite Saint Anthony Grammar School in the town

Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement corps trace in a situation report, says the accident took place, when the tricycle wrongfully overtook another tricycle and ran into the truck

All the six occupants of the tricycle were feared dead, and had been taken to a private mortuary in the town

A mob later descended on the driver of the truck, after setting the truck ablaze

Timely intervention by policemen from the Itamogun Police Station saved the truck driver from being lynched

 

READ ALSO]TRCN Registers 2m Teachers Ahead Of Dec 31 Deadline

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account