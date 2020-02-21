Sierra Leone’s First Couple To Tie The Knot Again

Wedding bells will ring in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, on Friday as President Julius Maada bio waits for his lady love to walk down the aisle.

President Julius Maada bio and Fatima bio first married in 2013

President bio and first lady Fatima bio will be exchanging their vows again in a catholic church.

The couple were married in a civil ceremony in the UK seven years ago, before the former army general became president.

The president’s ex-wife claimed to have wedded him before a catholic priest in the east of the country, but that the marriage register in the church does not have any such record.

Friday’s wedding has been a big topic of discussion on social media in the country.

READ ALSO]South Korea Moves To Contain Coronavirus Spread

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter