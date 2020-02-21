Sierra Leone’s First Couple To Tie The Knot Again

Home Sierra Leone’s First Couple To Tie The Knot Again

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Wedding bells will ring in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Friday as President Julius Maada bio waits for his lady love to walk down the aisle.

Wedding bells will ring in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, on Friday as President Julius Maada bio waits for his lady love to walk down the aisle.

President Julius Maada bio and Fatima bio first married in 2013

President bio and first lady Fatima bio will be exchanging their vows again in a catholic church.

The couple were married in a civil ceremony in the UK seven years ago, before the former army general became president.

The president’s ex-wife claimed to have wedded him before a catholic priest in the east of the country, but that the marriage register in the church does not have any such record.

Friday’s wedding has been a big topic of discussion on social media in the country.

 

READ ALSO]South Korea Moves To Contain Coronavirus Spread

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account