Sharia police in Jigawa state have impounded alcohol and illicit drugs.

Impounded by the sharia police were 666 bottles of beer and 32 packs of illicit drugs during a series of raids in the State.

The state Hisbah commander, Mallam Ibrahim Dahiru says the items were confiscated during a raid by Hisbah officers in Kafin Hausa local government are last Saturday.

The Hisbah commander says two persons who own the seized items had been arrested.

