Several Killed In Oyo Fatal Crash

Several people have died in a fatal auto crash involving a truck and a passenger bus on Ogbomoso-Ilorin highway.

Seven others were injured in the accident which occurred at Abuduka Axis of the highway in Oyo State.

The state sector commander of the federal road safety corp, Commander Uche Chukwu confirmed the accident.

The accident occurred when the truck had a brake failure, resulting in the loss of control of the vehicle by its driver.

The truck then crashed into an 18 seater passenger bus.

The driver of the truck escaped immediately after the accident into the nearby bush

 

