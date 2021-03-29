Several Injured, Missing As Fire Guts Indonesia’s Major Refinery

Fire fighters in Indonesia are working to put out a massive fire that has broken out at one of the country’s largest oil refineries.

The fire broke out at the Balongan refinery, run by state oil firm Pertamina today

At least five people are injured and around 950 residents have been evacuated to safety.

A handful of people have been reported missing.

Pertamina said the cause of the fire was unknown, but that it started during heavy rain and lightning.

In a press conference later on Monday, the firm said the fire had not damaged the refinery’s processing capabilities and that operations could hopefully return to normal in the next five days.

The Balongan refinery, which is located approximately 200 kilometres, east of the capital Jakarta and measures at least 340 hectares, can process 125,000 barrels per day.

