Seven persons have died in an explosion at an oil field operated by Nigeria Petroleum Company in the Niger Delta region.

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) says the explosion occurred at the valve station of Gbetioku oil field of its major subsidiary on Benin River.

Spokesman, Kennie Obateru, in a statement, says the explosion occurred while a ladder was been installed at the valve station.

He says the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

