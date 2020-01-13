Senator Yerima Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency

Former governor Ahmad Sani Yerima has indicated interest in the 2023 presidency

Yerima says after serving as Zamfara State Governor and a Senator, for eight years each his next political agenda must be either the presidency of vice presidency,

The APC Senator spoke on his ambition in bauchi during a visit to an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi over the death of his wife and to the family of late prime minister Tafawa Balewa over the death of his last surviving wife last year

Yerima says he is yielding to pressures from the various political groups nationwide asking him to contest the 2023 presidency

APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, recently warns that it is still too early for any APC members to declare for the 2023 presidency when Buhari Administration is yet to spend one year out of its second tenure’s four years

Earlier, President Buhari had warned APC members seeking 2023 presidency not to drop his name, adding that he will not back anyone for the party’s ticket.

 

 

