Senate To Fast Track Wasinmi Federal Airport Project

The senate committee on aviation says it will fast track the completion of an international airport project under construction at Wasinmi, near Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

The committee gives this indication during a visit to the project site at Wasinmi, over the weekend

The construction of the airport started in 2018, and the first phase of the project, including the control tower and runway, was scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019

A six lane expressway was also planned by federal aviation ministry to link the airport to the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Chairman of the senate aviation committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, during visit to the project site, says the project has been of concern to the national assembly

According to Adeyemi, votes for the airport project had been appearing on the federal budget every year, and the committee as part of its oversight duties, wants to see what is on ground

The committee, according to him, will meet the aviation ministry on the completion of the airport project in due time

Governor Dapo Abiodun had objected to the project, and wants it to be discontinued

In its place, the governor told the committee to support the Agro Cargo Airport project which Ogun State government intends to construct at Ilishan, near Sagamu Abiodun while hosting the committee at the governor’s office last says the state government wants the airport project to be converted into a logistics container park and terminal for factories in the Ewekoro Axis

