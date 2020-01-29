Senate To Delete Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill

The sponsor of the controversial hate speech before the senate, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, says death penalty clause will be deleted from the bill.

Senator Abdullahi explains that the senate is considering deleting the controversial clause, following the public outrage that greeted it.

The senator spoke on the issue while speaking to the state house correspondents during a visit to the presidential villa, Abuja, along with a delegation from Niger State.

Nigeria, according to him, requires a law to deter abusive offensive verbal and written materials.

The bill which first surfaced during the last national assembly was killed by lawmakers, only to resurface in the present national assembly.

The bill among others provisions, stipulates life jail for anyone convicted for hate speech or death penalty if the hate speech leads to loss of lives.

READ ALSO]Gunmen Kidnap School Girl In Abuja

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter