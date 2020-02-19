Senate President Alerts Over Likely Attack On National Assembly

Home Senate President Alerts Over Likely Attack On National Assembly

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has cried out that the national assembly is facing security threat

He claims to have received a report of such a planned invasion of the national assembly

Lawan raising the alarm at a meeting of the senate leadership with top security chiefs in Abuja, asks security agencies to quickly work out the modalities to protect the national assembly from any likely attack

The Senate President says in the recent times, there had been an influx of strange faces into the national assembly complex

He asks security agencies to beef up security in the complex and not allow anyone who have no genuine business into the complex.

 

