Senate Passes Bill To Penalize Lecturers for Sexual Abuse

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to penalize sexual abuse of students in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The bill removes the mutual consent clause as a defence in the provision of offenders.

The bill sponsored by deputy senate president, Ovie Omo Agege was passed on Tuesday after the senators considered the report of the committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

The bill prescribes a maximum of 14 years jail term or a minimum of five years without an option of fine for those convicted.

The bill defines sexual abuse as sexual intercourse by lecturers with students, demand for sex from a student or prospective students.

Also, the bill makes it an offence for lecturers to grab, kiss, rub, stroke and pinch breasts, hair, lips, hips and buttocks of female students by lecturers.

The senate president, Ahmad Lawan says the aims of the bill is to provide a safe and peaceful learning environment for everyone in tertiary institutions.

