Senate Intervenes In Biggi, Pepsi Clash

Senate has waded into the raging battle in Nigeria’s carbonated soft drink industry between rite foods limited, makers of Bigi drinks and Seven-Up bottling company.

The intervention follows a petition by lawyers to rite foods against seven-up bottling company plc and its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ziad Maalouf.

The matter was referred to the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions for investigations and further legislative action.

The two companies were expected to appear before a public hearing organised by the committee to hear submissions from both parties.

However, chairman of the committee, Senator Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo Central) told reporters that the committee decided to mediate between the parties behind closed doors to ensure amicable resolutions.

He said the committee gave the parties two weeks to come up with resolutions that they adopt upon which the committee will make its report to the senate.

 

