Senate Considers Reducing Immunity For President And Governors

A bill is now in the senate seeking to strip the President and his deputy of immunity if they are involved in criminal matters, while they are in office.

Also to lose constitutional immunity on criminal offences are state governors and their deputies.

The criminal offences listed in the bill as including misappropriation of funds belonging to the federal, states or local governments.

If the bill sails through, serving president, vice president, state governors or deputy governors will lose their immunity to face investigation by security agencies, anti-graft agencies and courts on criminal matters.

The bill which is part of the amendment of clauses in the ongoing constitutional amendment, seeks to amend section 308 of the 1999 constitution, which grants serving president, his deputy, governors and his deputy, a total immunity from prosecution while in office.

Also, the senate is considering a bill seeking to raise the minimum educational qualification of aspirants to the various elective positions in future polls in the country.

The bill stipulates a minimum of higher national diploma certificate or its equivalent as academic qualification for the post of president or governor.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Istifanus Gyang, also prescribes a minimum of national diploma certificate, as the minimum educational qualification for aspirants seeking to contest elections into the national assembly and state Houses of Assembly

READ ALSO]New Court Order Asks APC To Admit Ajimobi, 3 Others To NEC Meeting

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter