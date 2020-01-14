The senate is considering a bill for the alteration of the constitution to compel the Federal Government to take more proactive steps to guarantee food security for Nigerians.

The bill seeks to ensure that the state directs its policy towards food security and makes access to food a fundamental human right in the constitution.

The bill, sponsored by the chairman of the senate committee on agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu, specifically altered section 16 of the constitution by introducing a new section, 16A.

The new section 33 A (Sub-Section 1) states that “every person shall have a right to food, which shall be respected, protected and guaranteed by the state and no one shall be deprived of food under any circumstances.”

