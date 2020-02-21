Senate Considers Bill Seeking Boko Haram Deradicalization Agency

The senate is considering a bill seeking to establish an agency that will handle the deradicalization of captured boko haram fighters, who had shown repentance.

Such boko haram fighters are usually freed after undergoing the army deradicalization programme.

The bill seeking to create the agency was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Geidam from Yobe State.

The bill went through the first reading during the Thursday plenary of the senate.

Borno State information commissioner, Babakura Jato recently put the number of such repentant insurgents already integrated into society, after deradicalization, at 1,400 since 2016.

 

