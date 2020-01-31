Senate Calls For Quarantine Of Returning Chinese, Other Asians

The senate has asked Chinese nationals who are returning from their country to Nigeria to be isolated in their respective homes for a minimum of 14 days.

The decision, made to stop the spread of coronavirus to Nigeria, also affects other Asian nationals who are returning from countries already affected by the disease.

The senate took the decision, following a motion by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who explains that the deadly disease could be spread by sneezing or coughing.

The senators ask the returning Chinese nationals to stay in their homes for the 14 day period and not mixed with Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government is to quarantine all Chinese Nationals returning back from their country to prevent the spread of corovarious to the state.

The state health commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi, announcing this at a news conference in Ikeja, says the state government had reached a deal with the Chinese embassy on the returning Chinese

Abayomi explains that the Chinese embassy had sent instruction that such Chinese will be quarantined for a period between ten to fourteen days in their accommodations

The commissioner says that several Chinese in the state had travelled home to celebrate the Chinese new year and yet to return to Lagos before the outbreak of the deadly disease.

READ ALSO]State Of The Nation: CAN Orders Prayers/Fasting

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter